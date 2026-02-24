Inter exams begin smoothly in Anantapur

Anantapur: Intermediate examinations commenced smoothly across the district, with comprehensive arrangements in place at all centres, District Collector O Anand said on Monday.

The Collector conducted a surprise inspection at Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College for Girls, located on Court Road in Anantapur city, where first-year Intermediate examinations were underway. Interacting with officials at the centre, he reviewed the facilities and overall conduct of the examination process.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand stated that the examinations were being held in a peaceful and orderly manner. He directed the Chief Superintendent to ensure strict vigilance and prevent any instances of malpractice at the centre.

Officials informed him that necessary arrangements, including medical camps, drinking water facilities and other basic amenities, had been made at all examination centres in the district. The examinations are also being monitored through CCTV surveillance to maintain transparency and discipline, the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) said. The Collector expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and emphasized the importance of conducting the examinations in a fair and systematic manner.

Regional Inspection Officer Venkataramana Naik and other officials were present during the inspection.