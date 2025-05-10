Intermediate supplementary exams to be conducted in an orderly manner: DRO Ramu Naik

Nandyal: District Revenue Officer (DRO) D Ramu Naik has instructed officials to ensure the smooth and systematic conduct of the Intermediate First- and Second-Year Supplementary Examinations. A review meeting regarding the arrangements for the examinations was held on Friday at the DRO Chamber in the Collectorate. The meeting was attended by DIO Sunitha, DEC members Raman, Krishnayya, Prabhakar, and other officials from relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion, DRO Ramu Naik stated that the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations for both first and second year will be conducted from May 12 to May 20. The first-year examinations will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second-year examinations will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

A total of 10,779 students are set to appear for the first-year supplementary exams, with 10,192 from the General stream and 587 from the Vocational stream. For the second-year supplementary exams, 3,325 students are expected to participate, comprising 2,959 from the General stream and 366 from the Vocational stream.

The examinations will be conducted across 42 centres, which include 19 Government Junior Colleges, 2 AP Model Schools, and 19 Private Unaided Junior Colleges.

The DRO directed officials from the Medical Department to ensure the availability of medical kits at every examination centre, with ASHA workers and ANMs deployed as necessary. He emphasized the need for uninterrupted power supply at all exam centres during the examination period.

To facilitate students traveling from rural areas, DRO Ramu Naik instructed RTC officials to arrange adequate bus services. He also ordered the closure of photocopy (xerox) centres near examination venues during exam hours to prevent malpractices. Furthermore, Section 144 will be enforced in the vicinity of examination centres to maintain law and order.