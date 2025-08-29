Internal hackathon for Amaravati Quantum Valley event held

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) successfully conducted its Internal Hackathon on Thursday as a preliminary round for the state-level Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon (AQVH) 2025.

The event, initiated by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), saw an impressive participation of 68 teams, totalling 408 students from various B Tech and other disciplines. The hackathon served as a platform for young innovators to present creative solutions and disruptive ideas for real-world challenges, with a focus on emerging technologies. The goal of the event aligns with the broader vision of establishing Amaravati as a Quantum Valley and Global Innovation Hub.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of quantum technologies in shaping the future of computing, communication, and innovation. He emphasised that such initiatives are crucial for inspiring students to explore new frontiers in science and technology.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad commended the students and their mentors, noting that hackathons provide a unique opportunity to translate academic knowledge into practical problem-solving skills and entrepreneurial ideas.

The Dean of the School of Engineering Dr D Venkat Rao, and the hackathon’s convener Dr D Rajeswara Rao congratulated all the participants. They announced that the shortlisted teams will receive further mentorship to prepare them for the state-level AQVH 2025 competition. The university management congratulated all participants for their involvement and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in both national and international forums.