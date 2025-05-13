International Nurses Day held at Kurnool GGH

Kurnool: The Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Government General Hospital, Kurnool, observed International Nurses Day with great reverence and celebration, honouring the tireless contributions of nursing professionals on Monday.

Nurses play a pivotal role in patient care, particularly during times of critical illness and adversity — whether following accidents, paralytic strokes, or ICU admissions. When family members cannot stay bedside, it is the nurses who step in as closest companions, providing unwavering support, compassion, and medical care.

Even patients who remain conscious in intensive care, often unable to communicate their needs due to life-support systems, find comfort in the dedicated attention of nurses. From administering medications to feeding and hydration, nurses deliver care with a tenderness likened to that of a mother caring for her child.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chinta Prabhakar Reddy, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, emphasised the indispensable role nurses play alongside doctors in restoring patients to health. “Regardless of one’s wealth or status, when confined to a hospital bed, it is the nurse who ensures attentive, around-the-clock care,” he remarked.

Despite the critical nature of their work, nurses face numerous challenges, including modest salaries and long working hours — many continuing to serve under contract appointments for over two decades. Yet, their commitment to patient welfare remains steadfast and selfless.

Highlighting the need for greater recognition of nurses, Dr Reddy added, “In today’s world, nursing remains one of the most underrated and exploited professions. Alongside teachers, who shape responsible citizens, nurses deserve profound respect for bestowing the gift of health.”

The celebrations at the hospital witnessed enthusiastic participation from the department’s nursing staff, doctors, and senior nursing officials, including Savitribai, Vimaladevi, Padmamma, and others from the Government General Hospital, Kurnool. The gathering served as a heartfelt tribute to the dedication and service of nurses, particularly those caring for patients recovering from complex cardiothoracic procedures.