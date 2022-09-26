International Pharmacists Day held at SK University

Anantapur: International Pharmacists Day was held at SK University premises at Phule Bhavan under SKU College of Pharmacy under the direction of Principal Dr Somasekhar.

In this programme, Rector Prof Mallikarjun Reddy said that the job and employment opportunities were good for pharmacy courses and praised that the pharmacists worldwide have rendered special services in the prevention of Covid epidemic.

Professor K Krishna Kumari Director of College of Pharmacy explained that the pharmacists in the health sector was very important and pharmacy is an amalgamation of all science subjects. The principal elaborated the benefits of blood donation by telling about the use of quality medicines and their importance in disease prevention.

Anantapur Drug Inspector Hanumanna suggested to acquire knowledge in pharmacy education and thereby serve the society. Also, many people donated blood in a blood donation camp organised in coordination with Indian Red Cross Society.

Teaching, non-teaching staff and students participated.