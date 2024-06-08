Distribution of school bag kit to orphan children

Nagarkurnool: 20 girls and 20 boys orphans staying in the local Gnaneswara Vatsalya Mandir and Gnan Saraswati Bala Kalyan Ashram near Nagar Kurnool district center were given lunch boxes, water bottles and bags with writing equipment to all of them courtesy of Mankind Pharma. The program was organized with the patronage of Mahbubnagar District Red Cross Chairman Nataraju.

Red Cross provides services to the needy, and as a part of that, they are providing the necessary bags to the orphans, thanking Mankind Pharma for their cooperation and said that those in need should use their services and they are ready to serve.

Dr. Rohit, Nagar Kurnool Red Cross Vice Chairman Sridhar, Mankind Pharma Manager Raj Kumar, Medical Representative Sivakumar, Sai Babu, Kotra Balaramudu, Sudarshan, Bhupal Reddy and others participated in the program as chief guest.