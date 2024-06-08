Armed arrangements for conducting Group One Exam : SP Gaikwad

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that section 144 will be enforced near the examination centers in Nagar Kurnool district from 6 am to 1 pm during the group-1 prelims examination to be held on Sunday in Nagar Kurnool district. He said that there are 18 Group-1 examination centers in Nagar Kurnool district where 5221 students will appear for the examination. He said that 95 police personnel are maintaining strong security near the 18 examination centers established in the district.

On this occasion, SP Gaikwad said that during the Group-1 examination to be held in Nagar Kurnool district, xerox centers, internet centers or other shops will be closed near the examination centers and strict security will be arranged with 5 police personnel at each examination center, so that the students who will write the examination will have biometrics for an hour.

He said that he had to come to the examination centers first and go into their examination centers. He said that it is not possible to send in a minute late, and he said that he should come to the examination center after taking care of all the hall ticket and ID card. District SP Gaikwad said that if the candidates who are writing the exam do not know the area of ​​the exam center, there will be 06 police personnel in uniform in 3 teams near the Nagar Kurnool bus stand and ask them for the address of the exam center and go to the exam center. District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that if there is any delay due to unavoidable reasons, the police personnel near the bus stand will take the students to the examination centers in police vehicles.