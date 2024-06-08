"Saint-Gobain: Leading the Way in Sustainability Awareness on World Environment Day"

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India is thrilled to announce the success of the initiative they have taken on the occasion of Environment Day at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, Karnataka. Saint-Gobain Gyproc’s engagement and collaboration with Lulu Mall set the stage for a remarkable event aimed at raising awareness about sustainable construction practices. The bustling ambiance witnessed a large audience engaging with gripping activities at an informative booth, showcasing the importance of water conservation achievable through innovations like Gyproc Drywalls.

Lulu Mall's collaboration with Saint-Gobain Gyproc was instrumental in bringing forth innovative solutions for sustainable construction. Together, they showcased how solutions like Gyproc Drywall have contributed to significant water savings. By adopting such advanced technologies, Lulu Mall has exemplified its commitment to environmental conservation and resource efficiency. Through engaging displays and knowledgeable staff, attendees were informed about how Gyproc Drywall contributes to substantial water conservation compared to traditional construction methods. Gyproc’s advanced drywall technology has saved 1.6 lakh liters of water in the construction of Lulu Mall.





As part of the initiative, Gyproc distributed water bottles to shoppers, garnering happy consumers who were delighted to receive sustainable water bottles adorned with quirky and effective messaging, spreading the word on water conservation. With enthusiastic participation and positive feedback, it proved to be a grand success, resonating with attendees and inspiring eco-friendly practices within the community. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and inspire eco-friendly practices within the community. Additionally, two exciting, competitive activities were held, further promoting environmental awareness and encouraging participants to contribute to a cleaner future.





Mr. Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Gyproc India, emphasized the broader importance of sustainability, stating, 'Our commitment to sustainability is not just about one event, but a continual journey towards a more eco-conscious future. By embracing innovative solutions like Gyproc Drywall, we are not only reducing water usage but also paving the way for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.'



The event provided visitors with valuable insights into how Gyproc Drywall contributes to water savings and environmental sustainability. By bridging the gap between construction practices and environmental conservation, Gyproc is setting a new benchmark for sustainable building solutions.