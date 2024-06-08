Sri Ranganayak Swamy Brahmotsavam from 15th June

Live
One of the oldest Vaishnava temples in Sripuram village Of Nagar Kurnool district, will conduct the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Ranganayaka Swamy from June 15 to June 18, according to the temple management.
Nagarkurnool: One of the oldest Vaishnava temples in Sripuram village Of Nagar Kurnool district, will conduct the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Ranganayaka Swamy from June 15 to June 18, according to the temple management. MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy unveiled pamphlets related to Brahmotsava celebrations on Saturday.
As part of Swami's Brahmotsavam, on June 15, Abhishekam, Thirumanjanam, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punya Text, Raksha Bandhanam, Ankurarpana, Agni Pratishta, Dhwajarohanam, Garuda Mudda, Bheri Puja, Deva Invocation and other puja programs will be conducted for Swami on June 15. Villagers said that Sri Goda Ranganatha Swami Thiru Kalyanam and Rathotsavam are being held in the evening on June 17.
According to the members of the temple committee, on June 18, there will be pooja programs such as Maha Poornahuti, Chakra Bathing, Devathodwasana, Dhwaja Saradhana, Dhwaja Avarohana, Kumbha Prokshana etc. Temple Vice Chairman Narsimha Reddy, committee members Chandranarayana, Varadaiah, Gandham Prasad temple priests Vinoda Charyulu, Shekhar Reddy, Madhav Reddy, Anji, Mallikarjun Reddy, Venkat Ram Reddy, Naresh and others participated in this program.