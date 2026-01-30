International Telugu Centre inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram: New facilities, including music, dance, and examination centres, along with departments of the Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao International Telugu Centre, were jointly inaugurated at the Sri Potti Sriramulu Telugu University campus by Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Vice-Chancellor Dr D Muniratnam Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Butchaiah Chowdary said it was a matter of great happiness that an international Telugu centre was established in the name of Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao, who had worked tirelessly for the protection and promotion of the Telugu language. He said an amount of Rs 75 lakh was sanctioned for the development of internal roads in the university campus to restore its past glory.

He stressed the need to further develop the university with the support of CSR funds and donors.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Muniratnam Naidu said around Rs 100 crore would be required for the development of the Telugu University. He said efforts would be made to take up development works in phases and complete comprehensive development during his tenure.

He informed that proposals were sent for the release of Rs 9.40 crore for the 2025–26 financial year, and proposals worth Rs 2.20 crore were made for the construction of three temporary sheds in the next financial year.

He said construction of 10 permanent buildings, including an administrative block, library, auditorium, museum, and buildings for various chairs, was urgently needed. He added that if the existing 35 acres of land is fully brought under the university’s control, multi-storied buildings can be constructed. Srisailam Deen of the Telugu University, M Srinivas, Kuchipudi Peethadhipathi, Dr Ravi Balakrishna, and Principal Venkateswara Rao were among those present.