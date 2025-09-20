Int’l Snakebite Awareness Day observed

Nandyal: An International Snakebite Awareness Day was observed on Friday, at the Office of the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), under the leadership of DMHO Dr R Venkata Ramana.

The event was attended by senior district medical officials including Dr Sudarshan Babu, Dr Ashraf Ali, Dr Srija, Dr Prasanna Lakshmi, Dr Bharat Kumar, District Communicable Diseases Prevention Officer Modi Ramesh, District Mass Media Officer Ravindra Naik, and other staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkata Ramana emphasized the importance of creating widespread awareness about snakebite prevention and treatment. He instructed all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and village-level health workers to conduct awareness programmes in their respective areas. He highlighted that timely medical intervention can save lives and discouraged people from seeking traditional remedies in case of snakebite incidents.

The DMHO advised people to maintain cleanliness around their homes and surroundings by keeping them free of garbage, tall grass, and piles of wood or stones that attract rodents, which in turn attract snakes. He also stressed on sealing any gaps or cracks in houses to prevent snakes from entering, particularly during the rainy season. Farmers were advised to carry a stick and a torchlight when working in fields, especially during nighttime.

Dr Venkata Ramana assured that every government hospital in the district is well-stocked with anti-snake venom injections.

He appealed to the public to rush snakebite victims to the nearest PHC, Community Health Centre, or government hospital immediately for treatment instead of resorting to native remedies, as prompt medical care can be lifesaving.