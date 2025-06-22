Int’l Yoga Day observed at police office

Rajamahendravaram: The11th International Yoga Day was celebrated at East Godavari district police office on Saturday under the joint aegis of the judicial and police departments.

A large number of officials and staff from both departments participated in the event, performing various yoga asanas. They actively participated in the yoga practice session, promoting the importance of both physical and mental wellness.

Principal District Judge of the erstwhile East Godavari district, Gandham Sunitha and Additional SP (Admin) NBM Murali Krishna, along with several judicial officers and police officials, attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Sunitha said this year’s International Yoga Day was being observed with the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health.’ She highlighted that yoga is an integral part of India’s rich cultural heritage and plays a vital role in achieving harmony between the body and mind. She added that yoga guides individuals towards a holistic, peaceful, and fulfilling lifestyle.

Additional SP Murali Krishna noted that yoga offers numerous mental and physical health benefits. He encouraged police personnel and other department staff, who often work under high pressure, to incorporate yoga into their daily routine to manage stress effectively.

Additional SP (AR) L Chenchireddy, DSP (AR) Ravikumar, and SB Inspector A Srinivasa Rao were also present.