Introduction of Women Reservation Bill in Parliament hailed

Guntur: Guntur Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathera Henry Christina welcomed the introduction of Women Reservation Bill in the parliament. She hailed the initiative taken by the BJP government at the Centre.

In a statement on Wednesday, she recalled that women can compete with men in all fields. Stating that the women will get more representation in the legislature, she remembered that women excelled in all the sectors on par with men. She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was giving top priority to women in all sectors including nominated posts. Henry Christina termed the introduction of women reservation Bill in parliament a victory of the women. BJP State executive member Yadlapati Swaroopa Rani said introduction of Nari Shakti Bill in the parliament to extend 33% of the reservation to women is a good sign. She further said that due to this Bill, women will get more opportunities in politics.