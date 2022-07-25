Invoke PD Act against ID liquor makers, sellers: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy

Guntur: Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy directed the police officials to invoke PD Act against those, who repeatedly involves in manufacturing and sale of ID liquor.

He visited Bapatla SP office on Sunday for the first time and held a review meeting with the police officials at a conference hall at the Collectorate here.

Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal briefed him about crime situation and steps taken to reduce road

accidents. Rajendranath Reddy directed the police officers to deal sternly with the manufacturers of ID liquor and take necessary steps to eradicate ID liquor.

He directed them to register cases under PD Act against those who repeatedly involved in ID liquor cases and set up outposts to check ID liquor.

The DGP stressed on the need to bring awareness among women to download the Disha app, explain uses and how to use it.

He appreciated Vakul Jindal for motivating the 3.3 lakhs women for downloading Disha App in Bapatla district.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy said all the officers should be aware of the old criminals involved in the theft cases and should be fully aware of their style of theft.

He stressed on the need to give priority to the crimes committed against women in the district.

Earlier, the DGP received guard of honour from the police.

Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, police officers were present.