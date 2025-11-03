IOB organises walkathon

Live
Vijayawada: As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 observance, the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Regional Office here, organised a walkathon and human chain at Benz Circle to promote the values of integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life. The event was held under the national theme “Vigilance – Our Shared Responsibility,” highlighting the collective role of individuals and institutions in building a corruption-free society. Staff members from the Regional Office and Ring Road Branch of IOB participated enthusiastically, carrying placards and banners that conveyed messages on ethics and anti-corruption awareness.
The walkathon was flagged off by Harjit Singh, chief regional manager (CRM), and addressed the participants underscoring the importance of public participation in promoting vigilance.
Following the walkathon, participants formed a human chain at Benz Circle, symbolising unity and shared responsibility in upholding integrity and vigilance in society.
Senior officials including chief managers Muthulakshmi S and Sireesha M, assistant general manager Rahul Sahgal (Ring Road Branch), and other staff members of IOB took part in the event.