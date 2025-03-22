IP Yatra inaugurated at MITS

Madanapalle : Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra was inaugurated with grandeur at Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) on Friday. Chief guest JA Chowdary, founder-chairman of International Startup Foundation, emphasised the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and encouraged students to become job creators.

An MoU was signed to establish a new AI venture studio at MITS. Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Chowdhury, secretary and correspondent of MITS, highlighted the need to protect innovative ideas and technologies to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Dr KLS Reddy, MSME Assistant Director, assured support for student entrepreneurs. Principal Dr. C. Yuvaraj showcased MITS’s achievements, including industry collaborations and successful patents.

Over 500 students, faculty, and industrialists participated in the event.