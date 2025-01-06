IPLC organises legal knowledge camp

Ongole: The staff and students at the Indira Priyadarsini Law College (IPLC) here organised a Legal Knowledge Camp at Pernamitta village of Ongole Rural mandal on Saturday evening. The secretary and correspondent of the law college CV Ramakrishna Rao, principal Dr K Nataraja Kumar, retired additional SP Sunkara Saibabu, local MPDO U Seshubabu, SI Sk Mohammad Firoz participated as the distinguished guests and spoke at the programme.

The law students explained various acts including the Domestic Violence Act, Revenue Act, etc., EC member Mahesh informed the public on the legal help options available to the poor, and how to utilise them.

Dr Nataraja Kumar explained the provisions in the MGNREG Act and enlightened the villagers that if the government fails to provide a minimum of 100 workdays to the job-card holder’s family in a year, it should pay them Rs 300 per day as unemployment allowance.

He said that the government should provide a job card to single women, old persons, and differently-abled persons. He said that for any work, women should be at least one-third of the total workers.

The officials appreciated the law students and the college management for coming forward to conduct the legal knowledge camp and assured the villagers that their departments were at their service round the clock.