IRCS introduces mobile crematorium in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu inaugurated the first of its kind mobile crematorium in the city on Monday donated by the Nellore branch of the Indian Red Cross Society for conducting funerals to those, who died due to COVID-19.



Interacting with the media, the collector said that the equipment would help to perform last rites to those, who died due to COVID-19 when family members are unwilling to come forward.

He said, till now, more than 30,000 positive cases registered in the district and the teams were conducting around 7,000 tests per day. He said they were informing test results within 24 hours to people who provided samples. Her pointed out the district administration has arranged 2,500 beds in the district besides covid care centres in all divisional headquarters for treating the local patients.

The Collector also said there were around 5,000 people with a positive result in home isolation and the medical teams were monitoring their health condition through telemedicine and other means. They are being provided with medical kits and informed that 312 people have donated plasma for supporting other ailing patients, he stated.

Chakradhar Babu asked the people to prefer the Government Hospitals and Covid Care Centres dispelling any fears on the conditions that prevailed there.

He suggested the patients to confine to the homes at least for 7-10 days even after they are tested negative after getting treatment.

IRCS-Nellore branch Chairman C Chandrasekhar Reddy said this is the first of its kind mobile crematorium in the entire state which was built in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This equipment conducts funerals for five people per day who died due to COVID, he said. He said they would include another vehicle after observing its efficacy. Staff members of the IRCS were also present.