Irregular power supply in 2 localities irks residents

Srikakulam: In the wake of summer-like climate prevailing even in the last week of September, demand for power is high in the district. Amid sweltering conditions, frequent power cuts irked residents of Gujarathipeta and Thotaveedhi in Srikakulam city. Entire city is under the Srikakulam town power feeder but Gujarathipeta and Thotaveedhi areas are under the purview of rural feeder.

The rural feeder experiences heavy load owing to industrial units at Ponnada, Kottapeta and industrial areas. Residents of these two localities are demanding their areas also to be brought under a town feeder but the concerned electricity department (APEPDCL) officials have turned deaf ear.

Although these two areas are situated in city limits, but they were excluded from the town feeder for power supply alone. In addition, officials and staff are deputed here on additional charges, as a result of which they are also not properly concentrating on sorting out power supply issues. Residents are planning to register their grievances with the higher officials of the APEPDCL and district collector soon.