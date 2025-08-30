Irrigation projects overflows in Andhra Pradesh due to rains

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Andhra Pradesh, leading to widespread flooding across many districts. Low-lying areas remain waterlogged, with residents hesitant to leave their homes due to the intensity of the rains. Roads have been washed away, while streams, rivers, and ponds are overflowing, causing floodwaters to threaten nearby projects.

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has issued warnings and is actively implementing relief measures. Andy Prakhar Jain, APSDMA MD reported that the Godavari River’s water level is currently at 46.8 feet at Bhadrachalam, with inflow and outflow rates indicating an increase due to heavy rains in upstream areas caused by low pressure.

He stated that Dhavaleswaram is experiencing an outflow of 7.99 lakh cusecs. Authorities are expected to issue the first flood warning later today (Saturday). Six SDRF teams have been mobilised for relief operations.

While the floodwaters in the Krishna River remain stable, inflow and outflow at Prakasam Barrage are maintained at approximately 2.98 lakh cusecs. Devotees undertaking Vinayaka immersion are advised to exercise caution.

Residents in the catchment areas of both the Krishna and Godavari rivers are urged to stay vigilant, avoid crossing streams and canals, and remain alert to evolving flood conditions.