ISFC-2024 focuses on aspects of clean energy

Visakhapatnam : The two-day International Synthetic Fuels Conference (ISFC-2024) focused on various aspects of clean energy and sustainable development.

The conference, organised by GITAM, the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) and Amity University brought together 24 international and Indian experts and over 150 participants to deliberate on the ‘Integration of Nuclear & Hydrogen Fuels for Energy Transition’.

It emphasised the urgent need to transition towards clean energy sources to mitigate climate change and achieve net-zero emissions. The discussions centred on the potential of nuclear energy and hydrogen fuels in decarbonising various sectors, including industry and transportation.

The conference also showcased cutting-edge research and technological advancements in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), hydrogen production, and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS). The role of electronic beamers in SMR design and the utilization of CO2 from seawater for hydrogen production were among the key topics explored.

The conference featured plenary addresses by Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, and Dr John McAuliff, Sr Advisor on clean energy to the US government.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V S R K Prasad, former director of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy said, “It is our responsibility to educate about pollution-free energy sources and ensure no further damage is done to the environment.”

The event aimed to foster collaboration between academia, industry, and government, paving the way for future research projects and initiatives in clean energy.