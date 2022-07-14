ISKCON Nellore opens registrations for cultural events

It's known that very soon, we are going to witness the world's largest cultural festival in Nellore on the eve of Sri Krishna Janmashtami. Adding much excitement to this, it has been announced that the committee will organize competitions in this cultural fest. This competition is open to anyone in this world, irrespective of their age. Aspirants can register for more than one event. You can participate in events like coloring, classical dance, folk dance, fancy dress, Gita Sloka, vocal music, rhythm, cooking, and many more. Hurry up for free online registration.

• The world's largest online cultural festival is scheduled from Aug 1-20 in connection with Krishna Janmashtami and anyone between the age group of 4 months and 80 years can participate

• Registrations are open from July 9 to August 20

Nellore, July 14: International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Nellore is organizing the world's largest cultural festival for devotees across the globe from August 1 to 20 devotees to express their talents and devotion towards Lord Krishna as part of 20-day Inter-national Sri Krishna Janmashtami online cultural competitions in connection with Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

ISKCON Nellore President Sukhdev Swamy informed that anybody from the age group of 4 months to 80 years can participate in the festive competitions and the registrations also started from July 9 and are open to August 20. He said they are expecting participants from 80 countries and said there is no limit for entries, and anyone can register for multiple events.

The events are colouring, classical dance, folk dance, fancy dress, Gita shloka, vocal mu-sic, instrumental music, rhythms, cookery, flower decoration, rangoli, mono action, dance drama, storytelling, handwriting, essay writing, alter decoration, poems, garland making, ghajal singing, videography, photography, painting, hide & seek, 2D/3D animations, PPT making, dahi handi and other innovative activities. A total of 55 main categories with 300 sub-categories are available for registrations, explained swamy Sukhdev.

People can register by logging on: https://iskconlms.dhanushinfotech.com/ and the email id: [email protected] for clarification of doubts on any events. There are no Charges for registrations and people can participate in the events in a group or individually.

"The main objective of the cultural fest/competitions are to engage the God Gifted Talents of the people for His pleasure. Any form of innovative event will also be appreciated," said Swamy Sukhdev.

WhatsApp numbers for enquiry: +91 8977637108 or +91 8919717982 (Chinmaya Krishna Dasa, coordinator of the cultural fest). Organizers informed that results of the events would be announced between August 25 and 31. Second round of registrations

would be called for the final results, if required.

Promo video links of the program:









https://m.facebook.com/groups/165368158397896/permalink/







Check out Details of the competitions here

