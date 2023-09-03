Live
- Warangal: Latha awarded PhD
- Hyderabad: DGP moots multifaceted approach to deal with growing cybercrimes
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 3, 2023
- Nizamabad: Nuda chairman Eega felicitated
- BRS, BJP hoodwinking people: Congress
- Make use of job fair: Errabelli Vineeth
- Warangal: Shady deals to fore in housing society
- Book on late CM YSR released
- MP Vaddiraju heaps praise on KCR
Just In
ISRO readies lullaby to Vikram, Pragyaan
Highlights
Lunar mission Chandrayaan 3's rover and lander are functioning well and they would be put to "sleep" soon to withstand the night on the Moon, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Saturday.
Sriharikota: Lunar mission Chandrayaan 3's rover and lander are functioning well and they would be put to "sleep" soon to withstand the night on the Moon, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Saturday. The lander and rover, 'Vikram' and 'Pragyaan', respectively, were still functioning and "our team with scientific instruments are doing a lot of work now," he said. "The good news is that the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander and we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night," he said.
Next Story
