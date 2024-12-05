  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ISRO scientists worship Lord Balaji ahead of PSLV C-59 launch

ISRO scientists worship Lord Balaji ahead of PSLV C-59 launch
x
Highlights

A head of the launching of the PSLV C-59 rocket, a team of ISRO scientists led by project CMD Radhakrishnan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

Tirumala : A head of the launching of the PSLV C-59 rocket, a team of ISRO scientists led by project CMD Radhakrishnan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The ISRO team participated in the pre-dawn Suprabhatha Seva. It is the first Seva performed at the famed Sri Venkateswara temple immediately after the shrine is opened for devotees each day.

The Archakas placed the model of the PSLV C 59 rocket at the feet of the Lord seeking His blessings for the successful launch of PSLV.

The others in the team include deputy secretary Padma, senior principal secretary Yashoda and assistant director Srinivas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick