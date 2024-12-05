ISRO scientists worship Lord Balaji ahead of PSLV C-59 launch

Tirumala : A head of the launching of the PSLV C-59 rocket, a team of ISRO scientists led by project CMD Radhakrishnan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The ISRO team participated in the pre-dawn Suprabhatha Seva. It is the first Seva performed at the famed Sri Venkateswara temple immediately after the shrine is opened for devotees each day.

The Archakas placed the model of the PSLV C 59 rocket at the feet of the Lord seeking His blessings for the successful launch of PSLV.

The others in the team include deputy secretary Padma, senior principal secretary Yashoda and assistant director Srinivas.