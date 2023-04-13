ISRO to launch PSLV C-55 Integration Facility from SHAR in Tirupati

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists are preparing to launch PSLV C-55 from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR on 22nd of this month.



PSLV first and second stage rocket assembly completed at the PSLV Integration Facility PIF building attached to the first launch pad at SHAR. Phases three and four are being prepared and integrated in the mobile service tower.

In this launch, the satellites from Singapore are being launched commercially.

Recently, the ISRO launched LVM3-M3 rocket carrying 36 satellites of UK-headquartered OneWeb into space and was successfully placed them in orbit.