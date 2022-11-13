IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates book fest

Visakhapatnam: Along with improving knowledge, books help in exploring history and culture, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Inaugurating a book fest organised by Visalandhra Book House here on Sunday, Minister Amarnath said the organisation translated not just the history of the country but also of different countries of the world into Telugu.

Besides books on Telugu literature, English books belonging to various genres were brought on to the same platform, the minister added. After going through the exhibits, the minister assured to provide necessary assistance if the management makes efforts to shift the book house to Dwarakanagar area. The minister felt that the shift would reach out to a larger section of readers.

CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy said the Visalandhra played a prominent role in bringing the works of North Andhra poets to the limelight. The book house manager PA Raju said the fest would be continued till December 5 at Turner's Choultry. He mentioned that readers can avail a special discount of 10 to 20 percent on children's genre at the fair marking the occasion of the Children's Day observance on November 14. King George Hospital Superintendent P Mythili, Visalandhra publishing house manager T Manohar Naidu, CPI GVMC floor leader AJ Stalin and CPI district secretary M Pydiraju were present.