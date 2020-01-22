It's a black day in democracy: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

After the chairman of the legislative council has referred the decentralisation and CRDA(repeal) act bill to the select committee, the finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy spoke to the media and asserted that it's a sad day in the history of the Andhra Pradesh.

The minister has slammed at the chairman to be influenced by the opposition party member and leaders. Speaking about the whole episode from yesterday, the minister in pain alleged that the TDP has totally violated the rules of the council.