It's a great privilege to be associated with Hans India

As a doctor, it's a great privilege for me to be associated with the Hans India for past few years. The stories narrated on current health issues are highly relevant to the present scenario, more so in the Corona pandemic.

The narrations are highly informative, and the news is highly appreciated nationally in our doctors' groups also.

Particularly, articles like 'Reinfection symptoms make people jittery' (23-09-2020) and 'Improper medication is leading to chaos: Expert' (09-05-2021) are really eye-opening to all general public also.

Many a time, articles in Hans India are attracted to the bureaucrats as many of them do not know Telugu language and they can easily understand local problems for their perusal, thanks to lucid presentation of facts and figures, verifying all correct information about health Issues.

Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Chairperson, Academy of Medical Specialities (AMS), IMA, AP