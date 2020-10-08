It's out of state's interest, not personal, Ambati Rambabu clarifies on YS Jagan's Delhi visit

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu was incensed that the TDP leaders were spreading false news over YS Jagan's Delhi visit. He held a media conference at the YSRCP headquarters on Thursday and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Prime Minister Modi for the development of the state. He flagged that the TDP leaders were spreading false propaganda that YS Jagan had met on personal agenda.

"Despite Hyderabad has been the capital for 10 years, Chandrababu fled to AP for fear of vote for note case," Ambati said. He also asserted that CM Jagan is not worried about the cases, which are filed on the conspiracy to attack him. "With 151 seats, CM Jagan won with an overwhelming majority whereas Chandrababu Naidu was defeated mercilessly," Ambati asserted.

Ambati Rambabu said that the state interests are important to CM Jagan who don't need central positions and ruled out the rumours that are propagated over YS Jagan's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers. He made it clear that the interests of the state were important to CM Jagan.