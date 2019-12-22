It's Rajasthan desert not capital, speaker Tammineni on Amaravati

Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram made sensational comments on AP capital Amaravati. He said he could not find the capital anywhere. " Amaravati has been like the Rajasthan desert, " Tammineni opined. He believed that the farmers don't believe that Amaravati as capital and claims the people welcomed the decision of the three capitals.

On the other hand, CM Jagan Reddy made the key statement in assembly about mooting three capitals. However, Amaravati farmers are concerned and taking to the streets to protest.

Opposition parties have warned the government not to play with farmers' lives. And this time the speaker compares the capital to the Rajasthan desert, and it remains to be seen how much more heated politics AP would witness.