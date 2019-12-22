Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

It's Rajasthan desert not capital, speaker Tammineni on Amaravati

It
Highlights

Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram made sensational comments on AP capital Amaravati. He said he could not find the capital anywhere.

Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram made sensational comments on AP capital Amaravati. He said he could not find the capital anywhere. " Amaravati has been like the Rajasthan desert, " Tammineni opined. He believed that the farmers don't believe that Amaravati as capital and claims the people welcomed the decision of the three capitals.

On the other hand, CM Jagan Reddy made the key statement in assembly about mooting three capitals. However, Amaravati farmers are concerned and taking to the streets to protest.

Opposition parties have warned the government not to play with farmers' lives. And this time the speaker compares the capital to the Rajasthan desert, and it remains to be seen how much more heated politics AP would witness.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer...


Top