It’s time for developing state, not for revenge, says Pawan

Vijayawada: It is time for developing the state leaving behind personal prejudices and taking revenge, said Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. He said special focus should be laid on drinking water supply, irrigation, education, health and law and order.

Addressing the meeting of TDP alliance parties meeting here on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said that all the three parties should pay special attention to fulfil their poll promises.

Praising TDP chiefN Chandrababu as a great leader with vast experience in developing the state, Pawan said that he personally witnessed the agony of Chandrababu and his wife Bhuvaneswari when Chandrababu was jailed.

He expressed hope that Chandrababu will develop the state in all sectors. Moved by the words of Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu hugged Pawan Kalyan on the stage. He said that he promised to prevent division of anti-incumbency votes at Ippatam meeting in the past and stood by that word and marched forward facing several hardships and finally won the confidence of people.

JSP chief said that the state witnessed destructive rule during the past five years. The TDP alliance won the elections with a thumping majority as the three parties won the confidence of people and all the leaders should try to restore the confidence levels of people with good work. Stating that it is not time for revenge and personal accusations, he said each and every leader should work hard to develop the state.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the main aim of the three-party alliance is to develop the state and ensure welfare of the people. She described the alliance of three parties as Triveni Sangamam.