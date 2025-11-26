IVRS calls convey what good governance is all about!

Visakhapatnam: It has been 18 months since the NDA government has taken the reins of Andhra Pradesh. In such a short span of time, the Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government not only garnered significant big-ticket investments from top-notch global companies but also retrieved the ones that went back in the five-year's tenure of the YSRCP.

With the state government being part of the NDA government at the Centre, progress in Andhra Pradesh is on the fast-track mode. The Central government is extending its support to a number of projects rolled out by the state.

Even as the state has been garnering crores of investments in the recent past, the reach among the masses, however, appears to be slow-paced.

In order to bridge this gap, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken the IVRS (interactive voice response system) route to convey what good governance is all about. Highlighting its strengths, the level of growth the state has been witnessing in the past 18 months, investments drawn thus far, the IVRS call conveys the message loud and clear.

During the meetings led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the need to highlight development projects taken up in Andhra Pradesh along with the investments made has been emphasised. The Chief Minister ensured that the transparent and accountable governance gets its due visibility.

Soon after the completion of 100 days in power, the Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government rolled out ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ (this is good government) campaign. This was followed by ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’, a door-to-door campaign launched by the TDP government to connect with the citizens and keep them posted about the welfare schemes implemented plus development initiatives.

The announcement of the $15 billion project of Google Data Centre campus in Visakhapatnam aided in getting global attention as well as shaping the City of Destiny into a global IT hub.

Even before the celebrations of the landmark data centre announcement died down, the CII Partnership Summit 2025 infused over Rs.13 lakh crore of fresh investments from companies across the world through 613 memoranda of understanding. The biggest outcome of such massive investments is the generation of over 16.30 lakh jobs in AP.

Be it the massive incentive packages or ease of doing business or speed of doing business or the intensity through which the Chief Minister and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh campaign for taking the brand image of AP way forward or a combination of all of these, there is certainly an apparent shift in the way Andhra Pradesh is viewed by the global industrialists and investors.

But, despite the large-scale investments that have been trickling down to Andhra Pradesh like never before, awareness about the growth of the state among people is not up to the mark.

On the other hand, the YSRCP leaders have taken up an intensive campaign through public meetings and social media platforms highlighting the lapses of the government, unkept promises, etc.,

In order to reach out to citizens, the state government launched the IVRS calls, highlighting the investments made in Andhra Pradesh ever since it has come to power.

Emphasising on ‘mana prabhutvam manchi prabhutvam’, the state is not just keen on attracting investments and industries but also ensuring that the definition of 'good governance' is conveyed to the people through IVRS calls.