JAC for merger of Gannavaram with NTR Vijayawada district

Vijayawada: Joint Action Committee of all political parties staged a protest at Gannavaram junction here on Monday demanding the government merger of Gannavaram Assembly constituency with the proposed NTR Vijayawada district. Leaders of various political parties formed the JAC to launch the agitation opposing the merger of Gannavaram Assembly constituency with the Krishna district.

The State government had carved out some areas of Krishna district and formed NTR Vijayawada district. Gannavaram, which is located just 20 km away from Vijayawada, has been included in Krishna district. But the people of Gannavaram Assembly constituency were opposing the government's decision and demanding that Gannavaram should be merged with NTR Vijayawada district. Vijayawada airport, known as Gannavaram airport is in Gannavaram Assembly constituency. Industrial park at Mallavalli in Bapulapadu mandal, IT park in Gannavaram and other industrial units, automobile showrooms, automobile workshops and many educational institutions are in Gannavaram Assembly segment. These institutions and commercial establishments have close ties with Vijayawada city for a long time.

People of Gannavaram Assembly segment were unhappy for merging it with Krishna district with Machilipatnam as headquarters. All parties Joint Action Committee convener Alla Gopala Krishna and other leaders addressed the protestors at the main junction in Gannavaram on Monday. Alla Gopala Krishna Rao said Vijayawada city is just 20 km away from Gannavaram while Machilipatnam is 75 km away from Gannavaram.

He said the government had announced that the new districts were created for the convenience of administration. He questioned why the government had not merged Gannavaram Assembly segment with the proposed NTR Vijayawada district.

Gannavaram Assembly segment CPI secretary P Vasudeva Rao, TDP State secretary D Chinna, Janasena leader Ch Ravivarma and local leaders spoke on the occasion. They vowed to continue the struggle till the government concedes their demand.