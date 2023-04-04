Jagan allays fears of MLAs

Vijayawada: Following reports that the dissent within the party was growing as many MLAs feared that they may not get a ticket to contest the next election, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took up damage control exercise and said that there was no intention to lose anyone.

At a review meeting with party MLAs, regional coordinators, and the party district unit presidents on the door-to-door campaign, Jagan said in case anyone had to be dropped for some reason, they would be rehabilitated as an MLC or chairman of some corporation. By 2019, delimitation of seats would take place and YSRCP will get a chance to give tickets to more people, he said.

He told them that there was no truth in the speculations that about 60 MLAs would be dropped. Jagan said, "Bringing YSRCP back to power for historical necessity for the benefit of our sisters."

He said YSRCP was the only party in the country which had deposited more than Rs 2 lakh crore into the accounts of women without discrimination or scope for bribes. This has benefitted 84 percent of people in urban areas and 92 percent in rural areas.

Jagan said that the party was at war with demons and some media houses which were spreading misinformation against the government. He said mudslinging would further get intensified in the days to come.

Jagan called upon the rank and file to improve their performance. He stated that there was no scope for early elections. However, political circles feel that Jagan believes that both the Telugu states should go to polls almost at the same time around September or so. This, they feel, would help in micromanagement of polls.

He asked the party leaders to spend at least 20 days in a month with people till August. The Gadapa Gadapaku programme would continue till August.



The Chief Minister stated that 25 MLAs were lagging in their performance and asked them to improve their performance.

He further told them not to take the recent victory of TDP candidates in MLC elections seriously. They represent only a small section of people, he added.

Interestingly, some senior leaders like Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Bugganna Rajendranath Reddy, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and others did not attend the meeting.

They are learnt to have given different reasons for their absence.