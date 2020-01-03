Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy must attend the trial hearing on January 10: CBI Special Court

In a big breaking, the Nampally Special CBI court has ordered CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and YCP MP Vijaysai Reddy to attend the hearing in person on disproportionate assets case on January 10. To this extent, the court has appealed to the lawyers of Jagan and Vijaya Sai Reddy.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is facing CBI trial, asked for a personal exemption from attending the court in person citing himself as chief minister. However, CBI prosecutors have brought to the notice of the court that the absence of succession will affect the investigation as they could influence the witnesses.

"It is inappropriate to make an exception every time," CBI lawyers said. In the latest verdict, the court made it clear to the lawyers of Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy that they must attend court on the 10th without fail.