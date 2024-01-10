Jagan axing only Dalit MLAs, alleges TDP

Vijayawada: Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been running his YSRCP like a private limited company, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday said the people of the state do not like Jagan to come back to power.

Ramaiah told media persons at party state office in Mangalagiri that Jagan, not his MLAs, needs to be transferred out of power. He felt that it is really imprudent that 12 Dalit MLAs have been shifted from their seats and it is nothing but part of the game to ensure that they do not get stabilised politically.

"Are the Dalit MLAs not fit to recontest the elections from their sitting segments,” he asked and felt that Jagan has been humiliating the Dalit community who elected him to power by reposing faith in him. In the recent public meeting at Tirupati, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy, who is a senior citizen, was seen standing on the dais with folded hands, the Reddys were seen sitting in the chairs, he said.

Long ago the great Dr BR Ambedkar had said that only goats are used for sacrificial offerings but not lions, Ramaiah said that this is the reason why 12 Dalit MLAs have been sacrificed. The sin committed by killing 188 Dalits cannot be wiped out by installing the 125-foot tall Dr Ambedkar statue, he remarked.

Former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad is feeling humiliated for joining the YSRCP from the TDP, he said and felt that the installation of the Dr Ambedkar statue was only for political gain. Jagan is well aware of the public mood that they do not want him to come back to power, Ramaiah said and stated that a private limited company launched by Jagan is named after YSR and the MPs and MLAs are those who work for this company.

The CEO, managing director and the chairman transfer the employees as they wish and this is how the YSRCP is functioning, he remarked. “For the first time in my service I have been experiencing that MPs and MLAs are being shifted,” he said.

Ramaiah said Jagan has miserably failed to run his political party and the revolt by the MLAs is an example of this. Also, he is not fit to be the Chief Minister of the state and thus he should be shifted from here, the TDP politburo member said.

Jagan is under total confusion as to where he should go from here, Ramaiah said and felt that Jagan will not get even the leader of the Opposition status in the coming days. The YSRCP leaders themselves are admitting this, he added.