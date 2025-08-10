Jagan championed welfare of tribals, says YSRCP

Tadepalli: On the occasion of International Tribal Day, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, taking to the X platform, extended heartfelt greetings to tribal communities, emphasising their pure-hearted existence in nature’s embrace and their role as custodians of India’s ancient history and culture.

A celebration was held at the YSRCP state office at Tadepalli to mark the occasion. YSRCP leaders paid tributes to tribal leaders like Gam Mallu Dora, Birsa Munda, and Jaipal Singh Munda. Party state ST Cell president and former MLA K Bhagyalakshmi, MLC Dr Kumba Ravibabu, MLA Regam Matsyalingam and others participated.

Speaking on this occasion, leaders claimed that Jagan’s tenure as chief minister marked unprecedented tribal welfare initiatives. They said he distributed 3,22,670 acre land under the Forest Rights Act, established a Tribal Advisory Committee, and pushed for constitutional amendments to secure tribal job rights. They criticised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has failed to distribute even a single acre of land, reflecting utter neglect. . MLC Dr Kumba Ravibabu lauded Jagan’s legacy, noting that Dr YSR initiated Tribal Day celebrations in 2005, distributing four lakh acre. MLA Matsyalingam demanded the restoration of GO No 3 for tribal job reservations and constitutional amendments.