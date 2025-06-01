Jagan demands action against Lokesh over SSC results ‘fiasco’

Tadepalli: YSRC Ppresident and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded strict action against Education Minister Nara Lokesh holding him squarely responsible for the chaos surrounding the Class 10 (SSC) examination results in the State.

In a statement on X, Jagan slammed the TDP-led coalition government for pushing lakhs of students and their families into distress through sheer administrative failure and lack of accountability.

Jagan said the TDP government has utterly failed to uphold the integrity of the education system. “Over 6.14 lakh students toiled hard for these exams, but the government couldn’t even ensure proper evaluation and transparent declaration of results. The mismanagement has eroded students’ trust, with many now raising doubts about the accuracy of their marks,” he said.

The YSRCP chief pointed out that the ongoing fiasco is already costing students on valuable opportunities in IIITs, Gurukula Junior Colleges, and other institutions. He also recalled how the government’s inefficiency was evident from the beginning, with question paper leaks and no corrective steps taken thereafter, exposing its lack of competence.

He further accused the TDP regime of systematically dismantling the educational reforms introduced by the previous YSRCP government. “Be it Nadu-Nedu, Gorumudda, English medium education, TOFEL classes from Class 3, tabs for Class 8 students, or subject-wise teaching—all visionary reforms were halted. The Amma Vodi scheme, which empowered mothers to educate their children, was also cancelled,” he noted.

Calling the current situation unacceptable, Ys Jagan demanded free revaluation of answer sheets for all students who requested it. He also urged the government to put admissions based on SSC results on hold until revised marks are announced. “Accountability must begin with Education Minister Nara Lokesh and extend to everyone responsible for this blunder,” he asserted.