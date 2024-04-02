Jagan didn’t fill up single teacher post: Former MLC

Mangalagiri: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has made a promise to the unemployed youth before coming to power to notify District Selection Committee (DSC) every year to fill up vacant teacher posts, did not fill up even a single teacher post in the last five years after he became the Chief Minister, said senior TDP leader and former MLC AS Rama Krishna here on Monday.

Rama Krishna told media persons at the party headquarters that the TDP has the history of filling up 1.7 lakh teacher posts through 12 DSCs when the party was in power and pointed out that Jagan after coming to power has withdrawn the schemes like the Best Available Schools and the Videsi Vidya. On top of it all, Jagan has ordered for closure of 25,000 schools in the State through GO No.117 resulting in 50,000 teachers losing their jobs, he said.

While the Chief Minister has no basic knowledge about the Right to Education Act, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash has turned into a high-profile assistant for Jagan, he alleged.

The people strongly believed Jagan when he had made the promises before coming to power like Mega DSC every year, Nadu-Nedu, doing away with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and regularisation of the services of the part-time lecturers but he did not fulfill even a single promise so far, Rama Krishna said.

He pointed out that the Centre has brought in a legislation on the Right to Education through 82nd amendment to the Constitution which has been in force from April 1, 2010 but Jagan is not aware of this Act. This new Act clearly indicates that up to eighth standard the medium of education should be in one's mother tongue, in Andhra Pradesh it is Telugu, he added.

In this election year, the State government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for the old contractor to print the textbooks from classes 1 to 10 thus looting a heavy amount of the people, he said. The former MLC also demanded the Election Commission to focus on this and also initiate action against Praveen Prakash for dancing to the tunes of Jagan.