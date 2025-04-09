Jagan exploited condolence visit for political gain: MLA Sunitha

Raptadu: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha sharply criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Papireddypalli village in Sri Sathya Sai district, accusing him of exploiting a condolence visit for political gain and targeting her family.

Speaking to the media in Venkatapuram on Tuesday, Sunitha alleged Jagan transformed the visit into a political rally, reading from a script prepared by former MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy and spreading false allegations of violence.

Sunitha alleged that Jagan’s visit aimed to defame her and her son, stating, ‘If we wanted, Jagan wouldn’t have even entered the village.’ She also criticised YSRCP leaders for neglecting the grieving family until they saw a political advantage.

Responding to Jagan’s criticism of police, Sunitha deemed his comments about the SI disgraceful and demanded a response from the SP and the police department. She further challenged Jagan’s criticism of CM Chandrababu Naidu, questioning his moral authority given his handling of his own uncle’s murder case. Sunitha also challenged Jagan to swear on the Bible regarding his claims about police involvement in MPTC voting, while she offered to swear on the Bhagavad Gita that his claims were false. She concluded by accusing Jagan of turning a tragedy into a political spectacle and warned him against inciting tensions during such visits.”