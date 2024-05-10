Jagan firm on 4% Muslim quota

Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP was committed to protect the interests of minorities, while the Opposition TDP has aligned with the BJP which has vowed to disband Muslim reservations.

Addressing Siddham election meeting in Kurnool on Thursday, Jagan said the YSRCP was committed for four percent reservation to the Muslim minorities. He also assured that the party will see that no injustice was done to them in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Criticizing TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister said that there is no other politician who can play chameleon politics. He said that there are backwards in all religions, likewise the Muslims are also the same. It will be a great injustice to see the minorities separately and snatch the food from their mouth. Jagan said the YSRC has given house pattas to the Muslims besides announcing Urdu as official language.

Even the party has ensured victory of four MLAs from them and the Deputy Chief Minister post was also given to a Muslim, he said. Talking about social justice, the CM said that 7 seats (4 percent) out of total 175 seats were allotted to the Muslims. On the contrary, the TDP has failed to fulfill the assurances given to them in the 2014 manifesto. From waiving of farmers’ loans to the construction of Amaravati, the TDP chief has not done anything.

Don't get misled by his promises again, he said.

Speaking about what his government did in the 59 months, Jagan has said that revolutionary changes were brought in the education and medical sectors. Almost all schools have been developed on par with the corporate schools. English has become the medium of instruction in schools, he added. Listing out his achievements, Jagan said the Arogya Sree was enhanced to Rs 25 lakh and had introduced the Volunteer system to deliver services at door step of the people.