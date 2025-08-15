Jagan has no moral right to criticise Naidu: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has stated that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to criticise Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, since he violated the spirit of constitution during his 5-year tenure from 2019-24.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Thursday, he pointed out that it seems that Jagan made derogatory comments against Naidu out of frustration as he is unable to digest his party’s defeat in ZPTC by-polls in Pulivendula and Vontimitta on Thursday.

Noting that winning and losing power in elections is common for any political party, Anam said that instead of respecting the public verdict, Jagan making such comments. He advised the former CM to at least mend his behaviour now, or else, he will permanently disappear from politics in the State.

The Minister predicted that the massive winning by TDP in Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-polls indicates that his party will continue to record same thumping victory in the coming local body elections across the State.