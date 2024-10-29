Jagan has no moral right to speak on power tariff: Minister

Vijayawada: Minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar condemning the remarks of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on proposed power tariff hike, asked whether it is not true that the Pulivendula MLA Jagan Mohan Reddy himself requested the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission for increase in power tariff. In a statement here Monday, the minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had increased power charges nine times during his government.

He said that Jagan has no moral right to speak on power tariff hike as the former chief minister pushed the power sector into crisis. He alleged that the YSRCP government weakened the APGenco and benefited the private power generating companies.

The minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy himself requested the power distribution companies to increase prices for fuel surcharge adjustments during 2022-23 and 2023-24. He said that the TDP alliance government has to pay Rs 1,200 crore to Hinduja Power due to wrongdoings of YSRCP government.