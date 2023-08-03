Jagan has no time to meet flood-hit victims: Lokesh

Vinukonda: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not finding time even to meet flood-affected people and to hold a review meeting on the damage caused to the State with the recent incessant rains as he is so busy in robbing the State, criticised TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Addressing a gathering at Vinukonda on Wednesday as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh said the State government assuring that essentials will be supplied to the rain-hit after the flood situation recedes. “What should they eat till that time? Does the government want them to die with hunger,” he questioned. He reminded that Nara Chandrababu Naidu, when he was the CM, used to visit flood-hit areas much before the officials.

Lokesh alleged that CM Jagan has destroyed the future of the youth by not filling up vacant posts in various government departments. What happened to Group-2 posts, vacancies in police department and the DSC, he questioned, adding that the existing Ambedkar Study Circles and BC Study Circles have been ordered to be closed.

He assured that the TDP, immediately after forming government, will pay Rs 3,000 per month to every jobless youth till he or she gets job. He stated that 20 lakh employment opportunities will be created in five years. He assured of extending facilities like input subsidy, drip irrigation and other benefits will be extended to farmers.

The TDP leader criticised that the Jagan government is not in a position either to pay salaries to the employees on time or pensions to the retired employees. He pointed out that the latest development was the allowances of police officials have been reduced drastically, which clearly shows the poor financial condition of the State government.

Farmers of Nuzendla mandal met Lokesh at Uppalapadu and submitted a memorandum to him in which they raised several issues, including lack of drinking water facility. Lokesh assured them that once the TDP comes to power, all the pending projects will be completed and safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep.