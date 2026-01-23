Jagan insists on LoP status, slams Naidu’s ‘credit chori’

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday made it clear that there is no point in attending the Assembly unless the status of Leader of Opposition is accorded to him.

The former chief minister asked the Assembly Speaker what was stopping him from giving opposition party status to the YSRCP, the only party in opposition in the House.

Responding to queries at a news conference here, he said that only the Leader of Opposition status would give him sufficient time to “expose mischievous deeds” of the coalition government.

“The only party in opposition is the YSR Congress. All other parties are in the ruling government. You should question the democracy of the Speaker. What is stopping the Speaker from giving it the status of an opposition party,” he asked.

The YSRCP leader’s remarks came a day after Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu suggested ‘no work, no pay’ for the MLAs who are not attending the Assembly.

He also mooted the proposal to give voters the ‘Right to recall’ such public representatives.

The Speaker made the suggestions at the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers at Lucknow.

Responding to a query on his padayatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is a political decision that will be taken when the timing is right and anti-incumbency peaks.

He slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for what he called “credit chori” in the comprehensive land resurvey.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu ‘hijacked’ the comprehensive land survey undertaken by the YSRCP government and resorted to “credit chori”, despite having virtually no contribution to the herculean task of implementing the ‘Bhu Raksha’ (Land Protection) and ‘Bhu Hakku’ (Land Rights) schemes. Recalling the origins of the initiative, he said that during his padayatra, farmers had poured out their woes over irregular land titles and disputes, an issue that was clearly mentioned in the 2019 manifesto.

During the YSRCP government’s tenure, Rs 6,000 crore was spent and nearly 40,000 staff were deployed to carry out comprehensive land reforms — something no other government had managed — by issuing clear land titles with advanced security features using high-end technology. The initiative, he said, was appreciated far and wide.

He claimed that after assuming office, Chandrababu Naidu, who could never have imagined such a reform, took away pattadar passbooks from farmers, merely changed their colour, and returned them while claiming credit for the entire exercise.

Even the Rs 400 crore given by the Centre as a token of appreciation was, he alleged, “knocked away” by the TDP leadership, exposing the extent of ‘credit chori’. The new pattadar passbooks being issued by the coalition government, he said, are riddled with errors, further increasing farmers’ hardships. Jagan Mohan Reddy also accused the coalition government of rampant corruption, pointing to Sankranti gambling dens, liquor outlets in every village, and commissions flowing from top to bottom.

Despite the doubling of sand prices, revenues have not increased, raising questions about where the money is going, he said. He said contractors are being paid exorbitant rates for Amaravati works, with projects being awarded to a favoured few.