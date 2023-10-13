Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved for the name Psycho says Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Live
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that despite the charges against NT Ramarao at that time, the Legislative Committee conducted an investigation for three years and NTR was not jailed on those charges.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju attended the Telugu Desam Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held in Rajahmundry on Friday. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved the name Psycho due to his works. He criticized that during Jagan's regime, Ganja spread throughout the state. He criticized that Jagan Reddy is suppressing the democracy. He said that basic rights in this state are also in ICU.
He urged the central government to intervene and save democracy. He made it clear that Jagan, who was in jail for 16 months, became the Chief Minister and these were the last moments of his power. Since there is no chance of winning anymore, it is better to refrain from inhuman acts for now.
He said that putting opposition leaders in jails is the culmination of dictatorial and inhuman acts. He reminded that Jagan Mohan Reddy was also sent to jail only after it was found that he had received corrupt money.