Jagan pays tribute to YSR at Idupulapaya, visits flooded areas

Idupulapaya: YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to his late father Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, on the occasion of his 15th death anniversary at the YSR Ghat in Iddupulapaya.



Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by his wife Bharathi, mother Vijayamma and other family members, participated in special prayers held in memory of the late leader. They offered floral tributes at the YSR Ghat honouring the legacy and contributions of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Several public figures joined the family to pay their respects, making the event solemn.

Returning from Kadapa after paying tributes to the late YSR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspected the retaining wall along the Krishna river in Krishna Lanka area in Vijayawada.

In a statement, the party said during his visit, residents expressed their gratitude to Jagan, acknowledging that the retaining wall, built during his time as Chief Minister, saved their lives. It said they also shared their concern, stating that without the wall, their lives would have been Former chief minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy visits flood-affected Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Monday completely devastated. Jagan assured the residents that YSRCP members would stand by them and provide support in relief efforts.