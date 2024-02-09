Jagan promised 25 L houses, but did not build a single one: Sharmila

Guntur: Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila criticised that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to construct 25 lakh houses to the poor but did not build a single house during the last five years. She addressed the ‘Rajanna Rachhabanda ‘programme held at Kolakaluru village of Tenali Assembly constituency in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, she recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy promised Mega DSC to fill 25,000 teacher posts but notification was released for a mere 6,000 posts. “This is not mega DSC promised by him, but a dagaa (cheating) DSC,” she said.

She said due to consumption of liquor, livers are getting damaged resulting in an increase in liquor deaths in the state compared to the other states. She also criticised the Land Titling Act which, she alleged, is aimed at facilitating government taking over of people’s properties.

Sharmila said students are not getting fee reimbursement as the YSRCP government is not properly implementing the scheme. “College managements are mounting pressure on the students and their parents to pay the fees. The eligible poor are not getting the benefits of the welfare schemes,” she added.

Stating that development is possible only with the Congress government, she stressed on the need to vote for the party candidates in the coming general elections. “Voters have given enough time for YSRCP and TDP in the state. Both parties have failed to develop the state. Special Category Status to AP is possible only if Rahul Gandhi signs the file. If the Congress Party comes to power, I will get SCS and take steps to complete the Polavaram project,” she declared.

She said during the last Assembly elections she had campaigned for YSRCP but Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to fulfil the election promises, hence she had to shift her loyalty to the Congress.

Congress Central Working Committee member N Raghuveera Reddy, former member of Rajya Sabha K V P Ramachandra Rao, former Union minister J D Seelam, PCC working president SK Mastan Vali were among those who participated.