Jagan pushed AP backwards by 20 years: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed concern that Andhra Pradesh became a victim of mindless and needless destruction in the past two and half years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime.



He asserted that the State went back by over 20 years and it had lost all that positive brand image because of demolitions, violations and lawlessness.

The Chief Minister had become totally intolerant of criticism and questioning voices against his regime's unlawful activities.

Above all this, the AP debts crossed Rs. 5.35 Lakh Crore but there were no development works or projects anywhere in the State. Addressing a meeting of the party parliament and assembly segments' leaders, the TDP chief stressed the need for highlighting the failures of CM Jagan Reddy among the people. By not paying the pending bills of NREGS works, the rulers were taking sadistic pleasure like demons. Now, one more scam was taking place in the musters of NREGS workers. YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy was resorting to land grabbing in Visakhapatnam.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded the CM to explain why Vijay Sai Reddy was allowed to disturb the people of Visakhapatnam when he was in no way connected with the steel city. A middleman like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was now threatening everyone as if he was the DGP.

The TDP chief deplored that the police were not abiding by the laws and the Constitution. They should stop filing false SC, ST atrocities cases on the TDP leaders to please their political bosses. Some police were becoming victims because of CM Jagan Reddy's atrocious decisions. AP people were not living under a separate constitution.

Decrying the government's 'arrogance', Chandrababu Naidu advised the Chief Minister to follow the constitution of India but not that of his own. For the past two years, the TDP leaders were persecuted with false arrests and fake cases. CM Jagan Reddy was trying to enjoy diabolical pleasure by perpetrating psycho attacks on the opponents. Fabricated cases and house arrests became a routine. Naidu asked how Chintamaneni Prabhakar could be arrested when he just held protests against the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel and essential commodities. When he went to a temple in Vizag, he was taken to the Chintapalli police station for no valid reasons. They tried to file Ganja smuggling cases saying that Prabhakar was moving suspiciously in the forest areas. The police were behaving as if they were not able to identify even a former MLA and elected representative of the people.