Jagan rule breaking backs of people: TDP

Amaravati: TDP general secretary Panchumarthi Anuradha on Monday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of breaking the backbones of all sections of common people in the State by increasing and imposing unimaginable taxes.



Anuradha said Jagan Reddy's rule got exposed when he slapped tax even on garbage. At the same time, the general public was being squeezed in the name of property tax. The CM could not take up or complete a single irrigation project. He had no right to impose tax on water, she added.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asserted the day is not far off for the people to bid their farewell to the YSRCP rule. The Chandrababu regime protected the self-respect of the poor women by constructing toilets but Jagan Reddy is not sparing even toilets from tax. At every step and in all aspects, the YSRCP government has caused a lot of misery and suffering to the people.

Anuradha warned that the people would only revolt more if the present rulers continue their misuse of the police to persecute the Opposition leaders. False cases are being slapped on all questioning voices and people are being harassed with false arrests.

The TDP leader recalled that former Minister Nara Lokesh got LED bulbs installed in every village in the State during the TDP rule. But now, the Jagan rule is so inefficient that it is not able to keep these bulbs glowing. The failures, misdeeds and corruption of the Chief Minister has become a big disadvantage for the AP people. In every sector, the AP State is lagging behind all other States in the country.

Anuradha said Anna Canteens established by Chandrababu Naidu satiated the hunger of people all over the State. The Jagan regime has cancelled those Anna Canteens. The CM expressed his inability to provide food at Rs 5 to the poorer sections. While cancelling all such pro-people programmes, CM Jagan and his MLAs are making false claims about their welfare programmes.